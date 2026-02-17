DT
Home / Ludhiana / Seed, pesticides shops in Ludhiana remain shut in protest

Seed, pesticides shops in Ludhiana remain shut in protest

Shopowners allege harassment by agri development officer

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:52 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Dealers’ association says they will intensify the stir and observe statewide closure if their demands are not met.
Pesticides and seed shops remained closed across the district on Monday in protest over alleged harassment by the Agriculture Development Officer.

The call for the protest, which began last week, was given by Fertiliser, Pesticides and Seed Association.

The protesters said shops across the state may be shut down if their demands are not addressed.

The protesters alleged Agricultural Development Officer posted here is harassing shopkeepers under the guise of sampling and inspections.

Union leaders accused the officer of unfair practices and demanded a fair investigation.

The strike has started to affect farmers in the region, who rely on these shops for timely access to seeds and agricultural inputs.

“I urgently need pesticides to spray on my crop, but with shops closed, I am helpless,” said Gurpreet Singh, a farmer.

Gurdip Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana, said they have submitted the details of the case with the Director, Agriculture, and an inquiry is being conducted by the head office.

