Seeded players have smooth sailing in tennis tournament

Ludhiana, April 3
All the seeded players (U-12 and 16) won their respective matches to sail into the next round in the HTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament being played at Harvest Tennis Academy ground at Jassowal near here on Wednesday.
Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, inaugurated the national-level tournament in which top players from across the country are taking part. Gurdeep Singh and Col Samir Kanji Lal, vice-president and director, respectively, of Harvest Campus, along with Indra Kumar Mahajan, Gaurav Bhardwaj and Jaibir Singh were among those present on the occasion. — OC
Results
Boys singles (U-16): Armaan Walia (Punjab) beat Mehtab Sandhu (Punjab) 6-0, 6-2; Abhay Balhara (Haryana) beat Raghav Khurana (Haryana) 7-5, 6-0; Ashish Kumar (Chandigarh) beat Manav Sandhu (Punjab) 6-2, 6-2; Tanishq Sood (Haryana) beat Vedant Sharma (Punjab) 6-1, 6-2; Vanshraj Jalota (Uttar Pradesh) beat Vireshwar Singh Thakur (Maharashtra) 6-1, 6-1;
Boys singles (U-12): Vihaan Mulukutia (Telangana) beat Rayaan Vepakomma (Telangana) 6-1, 6-0; Angad Singh (Punjab) beat Asheesh Kumar (Punjab) 6-4, 7-5; Aarav Saini (Punjab) beat Ranveer Ahluwalia (Punjab) 5-4, 6-1; Ekam Singh Lakhat (Punjab) beat Vivaan Goyal (Punjab) 7-5, 2-6 and 6-4; Trinabh Malhotra (Punjab) beat Kriyansh Chaudhary (Punjab) 6-1, 6-1.
Girls singles (U-16): Ranjjhana Sangram (Punjab) beat Ankita Bhardwaj (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0; Mehr T Kalyanpur (Punjab) beat Ajenika Puri (Chandigarh) 6-3, 6-3; Navya Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) beat Rabiah Dellet (Punjab) 2-6, 7-5 and 6-2; Sajhi Jain (Madhya Pradesh) beat Suhavi Arora (Punjab) 6-1, 6-1;
Girls singles (U-12): Khushi Kaidan (Haryana) beat Manrehat Kaur (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0; Ibadat Sandhu (Chandigarh) beat Salini Sangram (Punjab) 6-1, 6-0; Asees Brar (Punjab) beat Tanisha Nath (Punjab) 6-1, 6-1
