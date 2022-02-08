Seeking poll duty exemption may cost employee job: Ludhiana DC

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 7

In what appears to be a bid to set an example, the government employees seeking exemption from poll duty for the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20 are likely to lose their jobs.

Officialspeak We have come across a large number of applications from government employees seeking exemption from election duty. The trend is disturbing and we will ensure that no staffer manages to shun the poll duty, which is unavoidable and most important in democracy, on the basis of flimsy grounds. — Varinder Kumar Sharma, District Election Officer-Cum-Deputy Commissioner

Over 1,000 staffers have cited various excuses, most of them ‘lame’, to seek exemption from the election duty in Ludhiana district, the administration has confirmed.

Interestingly, several women employees have sought poll duty exemption on the grounds that they take care of their in-laws, whom they cannot leave alone on the day of elections.

This has led to an acute manpower crisis in the district, which requires 19,399 employees to be posted on election duty at 2,979 polling booths spread across 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

The manpower requirement further went up after three Assembly segments in the district have more than 16 candidates in the poll fray, requiring the use of double electronic voting machines (EVMs) at each polling booth.

The information available with The Tribune revealed that more than 1,000 employees have cited various ailments and health issues, to seek exemption from election duty, while several women employees have applied for exemption from poll duty for taking care of their in-laws.

Taking a serious note of the rising trend of seeking poll duty exemption, the district administration has decided to recommend forced retirement of all such employees for allowing them to take care of their own health and that of their in-laws.

Confirming the development, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, told The Tribune, that he will write to the state government to seek constitution of a special medical board to examine all such employees, who have applied for election duty exemption on the health grounds.

“If they are really ill and cannot work, it will be better to give them compulsory retirement from service so that they cannot suffer more in discharging the government duty and instead get free to take care of their health while sitting at home,” the DC asserted.

Sharma, while saluting the spirit of the women employees, who have cited the reason of taking care of their in-laws for seeking exemption from poll duty, said he respect all such employees and will recommend the state government to help them in their endeavour by relieving them from the government service to take care of their in-laws in a more better manner without any pressure of official work. “Such female staffers aged 50 and above will be recommended for immediate superannuation,” he added.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 19,399 employees are required for the poll duty in the district, comprising 2,979 each presiding officers, first polling officers, second polling officers, third polling officers, Covid volunteers, 305 reserve presiding officers and 4,199 reserve staffers.