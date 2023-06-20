Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

To spread the message of 'Swachhta' and converting wet waste into compost, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation (MC) Sonam Chaudhary visited the houses of Rajinder Singh Kalra, a resident who has been converting the wet waste into compost in his house.

Rajinder Singh Kalra, a resident of Bank Colony in Ward No 25, has been converting the wet waste generated from his house into compost by using different techniques for years now. The compost is then used for the plants in his house.

Wet waste includes all kitchen waste that is generated in the houses. This can include vegetable peels, used tea, fruits, leftovers, etc.

Chaudhary stated that the visit was scheduled under 'Mera Shehar, Mera Maan' campaign wherein the civic body has been urging the residents to segregate wet and dry waste in their respective homes and convert the wet waste into compost.

Similarly, Zone A team of MC health branch organised an awareness drive in the areas falling under Zone A and urged the residents to convert the wet waste into home compost. The civic body team also distributed around 200 bags of organic compost among the residents and honoured Vipra Kale, who has also been converting household wet waste into compost for years.

Setting an example