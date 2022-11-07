Sehajpreet, Vihaan clinch U-17 titles

Ludhiana, November 6
Sehajpreet Kaur and Vihaan clinched titles in the girls and boys U-17 category, respectively, in the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Tournament being held at Shastri Hall, near Guru Nanak Stadium, here on Sunday.
In the final, Vihaan beat Raghav in straight sets 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9 while Sehajpreet defeated Jasmeen in a similar fashion 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7 to romp home as champions.
In the U-11 section, Kavya Gupta and Abhirvey Ghai won titles in the girls and boys groups, respectively. In the girls’ final, Kavya outperformed Gauranshi 11-7, 5-11 and 11-9 to lift the title and in the boys’ section, Abhirvey too was made to toil hard by Sehajdeep Singh before clinching the title 11-8, 9-11 and 11-5.
Today’s results
Boys’ singles (U-19) quarterfinals— Raghav beat Aryan Gupta 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6; Aarav beat Prabhjot Singh 11-6, 11-7, 7-11 and 11-6.
Girls’ singles (U-19) semi final — Sehajpreet Kaur beat Ashwin 11-8, 11-7, 6-11 and 11-6; Ishreen Kaur beat Yana 11-9, 11-7, 7-11 and 11-8.
Cadet boys’ singles (U-13) quarterfinals— Abhiraj Kansal beat Ryan Chopra 11-9, 12-10 and 11-6; Aryan Arora beat Ayaan Jagota 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9; Shivansh beat Abhirvey Ghai 11-6, 119 and 11-8.
Cadet girls’ singles (U-13) quarterfinals — Priyanka beat Shanaya Goyal 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7; Kavya Gupta beat Hazel Gupta 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8; Gauranshi beat Triptmeet Kaur 11-7, 11-5 and 11-4; Saisha Goyal beat Bhuvneet 11-6, 11-8 and 11-5.
