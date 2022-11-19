Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 18

After the Thursday’s big raid at four godowns storing liquor illegally at Ishar Singh Nagar near GNE College by the Excise and Taxation Department, the investigation of the department revealed that the entire illegal stock belonged to city’s prominent wine contractor Channi Bajaj.

On the recommendation of excise officials, an FIR under the Excise Act has been registered against Channi Bajaj, owner of Bajaj and Company, his employee Mahinder Singh and Harjinder Singh of Gill village, who owns the godown.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Harsimrat Grewal, who had led the raid on Thursday, told The Tribune that over 30 brands of liquor and beer were seized during the raid. So far, the total recovery was over 1,000 cases and the counting was still on.

The AETC said the godown owner was arrested in the case while Channi and his employee Mahinder was yet to be arrested, adding that since the FIR was registered at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana, further legal proceedings would be pursued by the police.

“To check the authenticity of the seized liquor, we have already taken samples of all 30 brands and the same will be sent to the head office of the Excise Department, Chandigarh, where an examination would be done in a lab where it’s purity and authenticity will be verified. If any sample fails the test, owner of the stock may face further legal action as per law,” he said.

She said Harjinder had given these godowns on rent since the past over two years to Bajaj and Company and he had also not signed any agreement about the purpose for which these were rented. Preliminary probe of excise signals that Harjinder was aware that he gave his place on rent to store illegal stock of liquor. Hence, he was made one of the accused in the FIR.

The excise officials said purpose of storing huge cache of liquor illegally means the owner of the liquor had evaded excise duty worth several lakhs and he could have been illegally smuggling these to his clients.

After raid, panic among other contractors

After the big raid on Thursday by the Excise Department, panic had spread among other wine contractors in the city. The Excise Department and the police have already launched a search to identify such illegal godowns, if any, in the city. The department is already gathering evidence regarding such godowns.