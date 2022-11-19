 Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked : The Tribune India

Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Over 1K cases of 30 alcohol brands seized in raid; day after, owner of godowns nabbed

Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked


Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 18

After the Thursday’s big raid at four godowns storing liquor illegally at Ishar Singh Nagar near GNE College by the Excise and Taxation Department, the investigation of the department revealed that the entire illegal stock belonged to city’s prominent wine contractor Channi Bajaj.

On the recommendation of excise officials, an FIR under the Excise Act has been registered against Channi Bajaj, owner of Bajaj and Company, his employee Mahinder Singh and Harjinder Singh of Gill village, who owns the godown.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Harsimrat Grewal, who had led the raid on Thursday, told The Tribune that over 30 brands of liquor and beer were seized during the raid. So far, the total recovery was over 1,000 cases and the counting was still on.

The AETC said the godown owner was arrested in the case while Channi and his employee Mahinder was yet to be arrested, adding that since the FIR was registered at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana, further legal proceedings would be pursued by the police.

“To check the authenticity of the seized liquor, we have already taken samples of all 30 brands and the same will be sent to the head office of the Excise Department, Chandigarh, where an examination would be done in a lab where it’s purity and authenticity will be verified. If any sample fails the test, owner of the stock may face further legal action as per law,” he said.

She said Harjinder had given these godowns on rent since the past over two years to Bajaj and Company and he had also not signed any agreement about the purpose for which these were rented. Preliminary probe of excise signals that Harjinder was aware that he gave his place on rent to store illegal stock of liquor. Hence, he was made one of the accused in the FIR.

The excise officials said purpose of storing huge cache of liquor illegally means the owner of the liquor had evaded excise duty worth several lakhs and he could have been illegally smuggling these to his clients.

After raid, panic among other contractors

After the big raid on Thursday by the Excise Department, panic had spread among other wine contractors in the city. The Excise Department and the police have already launched a search to identify such illegal godowns, if any, in the city. The department is already gathering evidence regarding such godowns.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

3
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

6
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

8
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

9
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

10
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport near Itanagar

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar

It will be the north-eastern state's first airport

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'

Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Mohali: Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

LG restricts DDCD vice-chairman from discharging duties

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

AAP launches campaign to highlight saffron party's 'waste mismanagement'

Digital vans to display Cong's 'vision' for polls

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

Loot cases: Man held after chase, firing

Loot cases: Man held after chase, firing

Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Homeless brave chill as mercury dips in Ludhiana

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Scam: Jammers sought at exam centres

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit