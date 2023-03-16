Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 15

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted a self-styled Baba Vicky Sai, alias Vicky Walia, a resident of Dharampura, here, on the charge of exploiting a minor girl under the garb of treating her.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years and also ordered to pay fine of Rs 2,10,000. The court made it clear that out of the recovered fine amount, Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the victim as compensation.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

The additional public prosecutor, BD Gupta, apprised that a case against the accused was registered at the Division No. 3 police station on December 4, 2020, following the statement of the mother of the victim. The prosecution has examined 12 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

The complainant has stated to the police that her husband was not keeping good health since long. Someone told them to contact self-styled Baba Vicky Sai for treatment. Afterwards, she contacted him and requested for help.

A day before my husband’s death, the accused had come to our house and performed some exorcism ritual. He had then assured that his illness would be cured. But the next day he passed away, the complainant alleged.

After the death of her husband, the accused again visited her house to perform some “path for her daughter’s wellness” and stayed in their house. On the pretext of treating some illness of the girl, he raped her. After that the accused came to their house many times. They were also called to his dera. The girl faced sexual exploitation repeatedly.

One day, she saw her daughter frightened and disturbed. On her insistence, she broke up and started weeping. Then she told her mother about the sexual exploitation committed by the accused under the garb of treatment. The matter was reported to the police. Investigating officer ASI Rachpal Kaur had arrested the accused.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.