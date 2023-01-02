Sell commercial properties to raise funds: Ex-LIT chief

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 1

Senior BJP leader and former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Ashok Juneja has suggested several measures to increase the income of LIT so that it has sufficient financial resources to create world class urban infrastructure in its existing colonies at par with other development projects being executed under the Centrally-sponsored ‘Smart City Mission’ funds.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann – with copies to Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and incumbent LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder — Juneja stressed that efforts be initiated again to sell the commercial complex on Maharani Jhansi Road, adjoining the upmarket commercial area of Ghumar Mandi.

“This complex has been lying abandoned for the last several years and was put up for sale in 2009 and 2013 at a reserve price of Rs 197 crore and Rs 160 crore as a single unit without finding any buyer,” Juneja said while adding that it was a prime commercial site and could fetch many times more than the reserve price fixed earlier if it was put on sale as separate floors or single units of shops, show rooms or offices.

The former LIT chairman further said that the Trust authorities ought to make vigorous efforts to revive or salvage the ‘abandoned’ city centre project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar or Pakhowal road which had the potential of generating a huge revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore. “The Trust and the government should ideally initiate a dialogue with the erstwhile builder — Today Homes Pvt Ltd — and find a mutually agreeable and beneficial solution by discussing the issue across the table,” he said.

In a similar manner, an action plan be chalked out to secure all other lands and properties across the city as a step towards their profitable sale and generate adequate funds to accelerate the pace of ongoing works, he added.