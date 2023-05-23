Seminar dwells on ‘water stress in Punjab’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

A seminar was held on International Biodiversity Day at Ishmeet Singh Music Institute by Buddha DarIya Action Front (BDAF) and Public Action Committee (PAC). The theme of the seminar was “Water stress in Punjab and its impacts on jungles, biodiversity and society.”

A photo gallery was also displayed on the pollution of the Buddha Nullah, the Sutlej and Mattewara jungles. A documentary film was screened on the pollution of the Buddha Dariya in the auditorium before the beginning of the seminar.

It was attended by eminent personalities, scientists, researchers, activists, environmentalists, members of NGOs and children. There were 12 speakers who gave lectures on various topics within the ambit of the theme.

The aim of the seminar was to highlight the important issues related to water shortage and diminishing jungles and biodiversity, leading to serious repercussions affecting living beings. The opening address was delivered by Dr Rakesh Sharda from PAU.