Seminar on 'Art of Writing Winnable Research Proposals, Manuscripts'

Seminar featured expert talks from renowned researchers and academicians
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:36 PM May 02, 2025 IST
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, hosted a seminar on ‘The Art of Writing Winnable Research Proposals and Manuscripts’. The event, organised by the directorate of research was, aimed to equip researchers with the skills and knowledge necessary to craft compelling research proposals and manuscripts. Dr PS Brar, director of research, welcomed the expert speakers and participants at the event, Dr Brar highlighted the importance of research projects for the academic growth and professional recognition of the institutes.

Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor of the university interacted with the participants and apprised them of the importance of mastering the art of budgeting and its impact in grant proposals. Dr Gill also shared his experiences as a research review panel member of the various funding organisations in India. He also motivated the participants to write innovative research proposals and quality manuscripts.

The seminar featured expert talks from renowned researchers and academicians, who shared their experiences and insights on writing effective research proposals and manuscripts. Dr JS Bedi, director, Centre for One Health, talked about the strategies for crafting persuasive grant proposals that capture the attention of funding agencies. Dr RS Sethi, additional director of research, provided researchers with valuable guidance on strengthening research proposals through partnerships within the institutes as well as making network with other research organisations.


