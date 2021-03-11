Seminar on EPM system

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

A seminar on the engineering and project management (EPM) system for online approval of estimates, billing and other works related to development projects was held at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone A office on Thursday. The Local Bodies Department has launched the system to speed up the works and bring more transparency. The corporation has also been asked to make sure using of the EPM system from August 15 onwards. The estimates of the projects would be made online and officials would use digital signatures too.