Ludhiana, June 8
The Chandigarh Chapter of Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) and Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised a seminar on “Fire safety in industrial buildings” at CICU Complex here. The Chandigarh Chapter caters to all North Indian states such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja lauded the efforts of the FSAI to create awareness and share knowledge through experts regarding safety and security in the industrial buildings.
FSAI chairman (Students Chapters and MoUs) Surinder Bahga explained the role of the organisation in building a safe India. Eminent speakers such as Rajnish Aggarwal and Jasjeet Suri gave their presentation on “Fire safety in industrial buildings and basics of fire safety”.
FSAI president (Chandigarh Chapter) Jasjyot Singh said, “The seminar was aimed at creating awareness in Ludhiana.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...