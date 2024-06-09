Ludhiana, June 8

The Chandigarh Chapter of Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) and Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised a seminar on “Fire safety in industrial buildings” at CICU Complex here. The Chandigarh Chapter caters to all North Indian states such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja lauded the efforts of the FSAI to create awareness and share knowledge through experts regarding safety and security in the industrial buildings.

FSAI chairman (Students Chapters and MoUs) Surinder Bahga explained the role of the organisation in building a safe India. Eminent speakers such as Rajnish Aggarwal and Jasjeet Suri gave their presentation on “Fire safety in industrial buildings and basics of fire safety”.

FSAI president (Chandigarh Chapter) Jasjyot Singh said, “The seminar was aimed at creating awareness in Ludhiana.”