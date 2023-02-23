Seminar on fisheries kickstarts at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The national conference on ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture: An Ecological Perspective’, being organised by the Indian Ecological Society (IES) in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), kickstarted with an inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean, College of Fisheries (COF) and the organising secretary, said a total of 19 keynote/lead lectures and 180 scientific contributions, received from 21 institutes representing 14 Indian states and two foreign universities, published in the form of conference proceedings and conference seminar, were released by dignitaries.