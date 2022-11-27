Seminar on pig farming held at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

The Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a seminar on pig farming.

Around 40 farmers from different districts participated in the seminar. Udeybir Singh, HoD, Animal Nutrition, discussed the use of conventional as well as non-conventional feedstuffs in the formulation of feed for pigs. He pointed out the increasing importance of non-conventional feed sources to cut the production costs in pig farming.