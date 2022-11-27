Seminar on positive youth development

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The two-day national seminar on ‘Journey towards positive youth development’ concluded at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, on Saturday. The seminar was sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research North-Western Regional Centre, Panjab University (PU). Professor Jatinder Grover from PU was the keynote speaker. Professor Nishan Singh Deol from Punjabi University, Dr Khushvinder Kumar, principal, Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, and poet Swarnjit Savi were the resource persons of the seminar. They sensitised the audience about various issues and concerns related to youth development and suggested solutions. Associated professors Dr Gurmit Singh, Dr Avninderpreet Singh and Dr Rekha were the organisers of the event.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom day

Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, observed the martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday. Through her speech, Bhoomi, a student of Class VIII, informed the students about the eventful life and supreme sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur. The music choir presented a Shabad on the occasion. Principal Ranju Mangal motivated the students to follow the teachings of love, harmony, compassion and benevolence, as propagated by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

National pharmacy week

CT University’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences organised an expert talk on ‘Pharmaceutical industry opportunities for upcoming pharmacist’ to mark the National Pharmacy Week. Gopal Sharma was the keynote speaker of the session. CT University VC Dr Satish Kumar said: “The invaluable contributions of pharmacists and technicians are recognised during the National Pharmacy Week. A large number of new discoveries are taking place in medicine and related fields in the modern era, which need to be understood and discussed.”

PPT presentation competition

Seven schools from the city participated in a PowerPoint presentation competition held at Ryan International School in Ludhiana on Saturday. Students gave PPT presentations on the topic, ‘Artificial intelligence or nanotechnology.’ Krish Arora and Srijana Bisht stood first in the competition.