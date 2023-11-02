 Seminar on teaching strategies : The Tribune India

College Notes

Seminar on teaching strategies

Seminar on teaching strategies

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Ludhiana: A Workshop on ‘effective teaching strategies’ was organised at BCM College. Principal Monika Dua formally welcomed the resource person of the day, Kusum Lata, a government school principal (Retd) and Dr Prem Kumar, secretary college managing committee. Kusum Lata shed light on the key skills a teacher of the 21st century ought to hone. She also shared a few tips and tricks with the teachers, on developing a rapport with the learners, making eye contact, using hands-on workshops, adopting blended teaching in the classroom (to make learning fun, fruitful and effective).

National Unity Day

Arya College girls section, under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club observed National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who contributed, immensely towards the establishment of unity and integrity in Independent India. The members of Red Ribbon Club and staff members pledged to uphold the unity and harmony of the nation and also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India - Sardar Patel for his unwavering commitment towards the nation. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia and in-charge of the college Dr Mamta Kohli said the National Unity Day has a special significance for the citizens of the country.

Workshop on IPR

Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna organised a workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) for its faculty and students in the campus. The keynote speaker for the event was Dr Shweta Sen, who spoke on the topic, imparting knowledge about patents, trademarks and how to register for them. She also motivated the students towards conducting novel research and emphasised on filing of patents. The institute honoured the speaker after the event.

DBU inks pact with Mexico chamber

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mexico Chamber of Commerce AC under the aegis of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation. According to a press release, it will establish a mechanism for planning and collaboration in academic and research activities, students towards conducting novel research and emphasised on filing of patents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

3
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Trending

Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

6
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

8
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

9
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

10
Entertainment

Film production house acquires rights for book on Sidhu Moosewala

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills

Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...

ED attaches Goyal’s London, Dubai assets in ~538 cr fraud

ED attaches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's London, Dubai assets in Rs 538 cr fraud

Modi, Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Polls in neighbouring country in January

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

75 years of first war fought at such high altitude


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Delhi Govt to halt construction work in areas with ‘severe’ AQI: Rai

ED summons to Kejri: Bid by govt to put top INDIA leaders in jail, alleges Opposition

2020 Delhi riots: High Court lists bail pleas of Sharjeel, others for fresh hearing in Jan

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora