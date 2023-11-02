Seminar on teaching strategies

Ludhiana: A Workshop on ‘effective teaching strategies’ was organised at BCM College. Principal Monika Dua formally welcomed the resource person of the day, Kusum Lata, a government school principal (Retd) and Dr Prem Kumar, secretary college managing committee. Kusum Lata shed light on the key skills a teacher of the 21st century ought to hone. She also shared a few tips and tricks with the teachers, on developing a rapport with the learners, making eye contact, using hands-on workshops, adopting blended teaching in the classroom (to make learning fun, fruitful and effective).

National Unity Day

Arya College girls section, under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club observed National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who contributed, immensely towards the establishment of unity and integrity in Independent India. The members of Red Ribbon Club and staff members pledged to uphold the unity and harmony of the nation and also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India - Sardar Patel for his unwavering commitment towards the nation. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia and in-charge of the college Dr Mamta Kohli said the National Unity Day has a special significance for the citizens of the country.

Workshop on IPR

Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna organised a workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) for its faculty and students in the campus. The keynote speaker for the event was Dr Shweta Sen, who spoke on the topic, imparting knowledge about patents, trademarks and how to register for them. She also motivated the students towards conducting novel research and emphasised on filing of patents. The institute honoured the speaker after the event.

DBU inks pact with Mexico chamber

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mexico Chamber of Commerce AC under the aegis of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation. According to a press release, it will establish a mechanism for planning and collaboration in academic and research activities, students towards conducting novel research and emphasised on filing of patents.