Seminars mark World Hypertension Day

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 17

The office-bearers and activists of various social organisations held seminars, workshops and camps to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of hypertension.

Irrational consumption of oily and junk food, drinking alcohol, smoking and sluggish lifestyle were cited as major factors behind the disease, whereas heart attack, stroke, blindness, mental distress, tension, renal and hepatic disorders were identified as its worst consequences.

While observing World Hypertension Day on Wednesday, enthusiasts, led by SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, Dr Jagjit Singh, Dr Jyoti Kapoor and Dr Sunit Hind held activities at various places to spread awareness about the consequences of ignoring hypertension, a symptom of poly-morbidity during stressed periods.

Dr Mohammad Munir, the convener of a workshop held on the occasion, said the observance of a few basic precautions by patients can prevent many fatal emergencies.

Physicians said the disease was more prevalent among the urban population as compared to the rural people.

“The number of people affected by hypertension in urban areas has multiplied by almost 30 times in urban localities and by 10 times among rural masses in last seven decades,” Dr Sunit said.