Sena men gather outside CP office, face-off with Nihangs averted in Ludhiana

A face-off between Nihangs and Shiv Sena leaders and activists was averted outside the Police Commissioner office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

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Shiv Sena, Punjab, chairman Rajiv Tandon and other leaders led a protest march from Chaura Bazaar to the Police Commissioner’s office to protest the ‘attack’ on its leader on Ferozepur Road yesterday. The police initially refused to allow them inside the Police Commissioner’s office, but later arranged for them to meet DCP, Crime, Harpal Singh.

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As soon as the Shiv Sena leader left the Police Commissioner’s office after meeting the officers, some Nihangs were seen standing outside. Both sides, upon seeing each other, began raising slogans. The situation escalated and became tense when they even started abusing each other.

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Seeing the situation escalate, police personnel immediately intervened and separated them. Timely action of police prevented a clash-like situation.

After yesterday’s attack, the police had registered an FIR against four persons. One accused, identified as Danish Kapoor, has already been arrested. The search for the main accused, Taranjot, and two others was still going on.

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Shiv Sena leaders alleged that the Nihangs had been threatening them openly and strict action should be taken against them. Meanwhile, the Nihangs alleged that Shiv Sena leaders’ intentions were clear as they were giving provocative statement against Sikhs and Nihangs, and for this they should also be taken to task.