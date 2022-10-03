Senior Citizens' Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 1

Elderly participated with great zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of Senior Citizens’ Day at Heavenly Palace, Doraha, today. The chief guest, Lt Gen (Retd) Ajae Kumar Sharma, UYSM, YSM, SM, currently the State Information Commissioner for Punjab, was welcomed by Chairman of the DBC Trust Anil K Monga, Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr SS Johal along with the board of trustees, advisors, dignitaries and other officials attended the event. Children from Margdarshan and Heavenly Angels took part in a cultural programme.