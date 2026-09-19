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Home / Ludhiana / Senior Dy Mayor, his deputy question F&CC meeting procedure

Senior Dy Mayor, his deputy question F&CC meeting procedure

Write separately to Ludhiana civic body chief over matter

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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MC officials during an F&CC meeting at the Mayor’s camp office in Ludhiana. File
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The issue of short notice and non-sharing of the agenda has again exposed differences within the AAP-led Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, with Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar separately writing to MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar over the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting held on Thursday.

Both office-bearers questioned the procedure followed for convening the F&CC meeting and sought that members be given adequate notice along with the agenda and relevant documents before such meetings.

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In his communication, Prashar said the F&CC meeting was fixed for 10 am on September 17 but he received information about it only around 9 pm on September 16. He also pointed out that the message did not contain details of items proposed to be taken up.

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He said members of the committee needed sufficient time to examine proposals before attending meetings, particularly when decisions involved development works and expenditure by the civic body.

Deputy Mayor Prince Johar also wrote to the Commissioner, raising concerns over the short notice and seeking adherence to the prescribed procedure for convening F&CC meetings.

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The development comes shortly after differences surfaced during an F&CC meeting on September 14. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and Senior Deputy Mayor Prashar reportedly had a heated exchange over development-related matters, following which Prashar left the meeting.

The F&CC is an important committee of the corporation and deals with financial and contractual matters. The members have sought timely circulation of the agenda so that proposals can be examined before decisions are taken.

Prashar and Johar have asked the Commissioner to look into the matter and ensure that proper procedure was followed in future meetings.

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