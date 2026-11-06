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Home / Ludhiana / Senior SAD leader Chandurayan, 60 others join BJP in Malerkotla

Senior SAD leader Chandurayan, 60 others join BJP in Malerkotla

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomes senior SAD leader and former SGPC member Ajit Singh Chandurayan into the party fold in Malerkotla on Thursday.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a significant political boost in Malerkotla district on Thursday as senior SAD leader, former State Information Commissioner and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Ajit Singh Chandurayan joined the party along with a group of 60 supporters.

At a function held at the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed Chandurayan and his associates, into the party fold by handing over primary membership slips. Over 60 influential grassroots leaders from Malerkotla district, including serving and former sarpanches, nambardars and block-level representatives, joined the BJP.

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Welcoming the new entrants, Dhillon said Chandurayan’s extensive administrative and socio-religious experience would strengthen the party’s organisational network in Malerkotla and neighbouring areas.

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“The BJP’s footprint in the state is expanding with each passing day,” he said.

“Prominent personalities, grassroots leaders and residents from all sections of society are reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model and development agenda. The growing support for the BJP reflects the changing political mood in the state.”

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Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dhillon alleged that the state government had failed to put Punjab on the path of progress during its four-and-a-half years in office.

He claimed that Punjab had been pushed into a cycle of drug abuse, gang violence, extortion and administrative inefficiency, resulting in growing public dissatisfaction.

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