Sense of fear prevailing in state, says Ashu after Amritsar blast

Reacting to the bomb blast in Amritsar, Punjab Congress working president and party candidate from the Ludhiana West Assembly segment Bharat Bhushan Ashu today said an atmosphere of fear was prevailing in the state and the AAP government was a “complete failure”.

Claiming that Tuesday’s bomb blast was only one in a series of such incidents, he said earlier there had been grenade attacks on police stations and a temple. Ashu said such incidents had shaken the confidence of people who feared the return of the dark days of terrorism in Punjab.

He said there was a lot of anger, resentment and disappointment among people against the AAP government. He said women were particularly feeling cheated as they had been promised Rs 1,000 every month. “More than three years have passed but the government does not seem to be in any position to pay this money to women,” he said.