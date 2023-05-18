Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A Nepalese servant decamped with cash, a revolver, gold worth several lakhs from a house in Sector 32, Chandigarh road.

The suspect has been identified as Prem Bahadur, a native of Nepal. He was employed as a servant at the house around two weeks ago only.

The house owner, Makhan, in his complaint to the police, said Naresh Bahadur, a native of Nepal, was working at his house since long. When he had to visit Nepal about two weeks ago, he brought Prem Bahadur in his place. “Since Naresh was loyal, we agreed to employ Prem, but we could not gauge the intentions of the suspect,” the complainant alleged.

Makhan said the theft took place when all family members had gone to work on May 15. Prem ransacked the entire house and decamped with a revolver, Rs 2.25 lakh in cash, 16 gold rings, three gold sets, eight gold bangles, two gold bracelets, four gold chains, two gold coins and some other valuables. When they returned home, they were shocked to see the ransacked house and broken locks of the almirah.

Investigation officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said a case had been registered in this regard. Raids were being conducted at the suspected whereabouts of Prem Bahadur. An alert was also sounded at the Nepal border as he might also try to cross the border.