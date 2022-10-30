Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

A Nepalese servant committed a theft in the house of an industrialist and decamped with cash and ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees at Barewal Awana. Before committing the crime, the servant served food laced with sedatives to occupants of the house.

The police yesterday registered a case against the servant, Sameer Sood, and his two accomplices.

Complainant Arun Jain told the police that he had employed Sameer about three weeks ago and his police verification was yet to be done.

On October 27, when Arun’s grandmother and daughter were alone at home, the servant served food laced with sedatives to them. After they fell unconscious, the suspect called two of his friends. They then broke open the locks of cupboards in the house and decamped with cash and ornaments worth several lakhs.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhjit Singh said the house owner was yet to give a statement on the exact value of cash and valuables stolen. He had, however, estimated it to be in several lakhs, the ASI added. As the house owner had not done the police verification of the servant, the whereabouts or any persons acquainted with the servant were yet to be known.

Nepalese servants have committed several thefts in the industrial hub recently and in most of the incidents, investigation runs at a slow pace due to non-verification of the servants.