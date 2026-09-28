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Home / Ludhiana / Servants sedate Ludhiana businessman, flee with cash, jewellery  

Servants sedate Ludhiana businessman, flee with cash, jewellery  

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A servant couple working at a businessman’s residence in Rose Enclave allegedly mixed a sedative in his milk and fled with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after he fell unconscious.

According to the family, the businessman became unconscious after consuming the milk. His family members rushed him to a hospital for treatment after finding him in that condition.

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Taking advantage of the family’s absence, the couple allegedly stole jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

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The Division 8 police have registered a case against the couple, identified as Arjun and his wife, Maya, both originally from Nepal.

In his statement to the police, house owner Neeraj Sachdeva said that on the night of September 24, Arjun and Maya offered him milk to drink. Soon after consuming it, he fell unconscious.

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His family members admitted him to DMC Hospital after finding him in that condition. When he and his family members returned home, they found cash and valuables kept in an almirah missing. The police said the couple fled with about Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, nearly 105 grams of gold jewellery and silver ornaments, including anklets and rings.

A manhunt has also been launched to trace the couple.

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