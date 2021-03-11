Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Nepalese servants targeted the house of retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Kamaljit Singh Dhillon living in the city’s posh locality BRS Nagar Block G.

Nepalese servant Karan

The servants, after serving food laced with sedatives to the Indo-Pak war widow Bakshish Kaur (87), mother of the retired AIG, committed theft. The AIG’s son Sohraab was also offered poisonous Maggi but he didn’t consume it.

Talking to The Tribune on Sunday, retired AIG Kamaljit Singh Dhillon said, “On Tuesday he along with wife had gone out of station, while his mother and son were at home. About two weeks back, our old Nepalese servant Suresh (18) went to Nepal and he asked his known persons, also from Nepal, Karan and his wife Geeta, to work at the house till he comes back. A few days back, another couple and a man claiming to be the relatives of Karan, also started living at our house. All were told to bring their ID proofs and they had promised that they would provide the same in few days.”

“On Friday night, a servant served food, laced with sedatives, to my mother, who after consuming it fell unconscious in her room. The servant also offered same food to my son but he fortunately had ordered dinner from some restaurant, so he didn’t have it. After my son slept, the accused broke open the lock of my room and then a store room from where they decamped with Rs 4.35 lakh, 40-tola gold worth Rs 24 lakh, two mobile phones, some dresses and four branded watches,” said Dhillon.

The stolen valuables include two gold sets of his NRI daughter living in the UK, added Dhillon.

“As per the CCTV footage captured in the cameras installed in the house opposite to our house, the thieves were seen fleeing with valuables at around 1 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday,” Dhillon said.

“Next morning, when his mother regained consciousness and son woke up, they were shocked to see the ransacked house and servants missing. The thieves had also locked the main gate and took keys along.

Dhillon said at 9 am on Saturday he called the SHO of the Sarabha Nagar police station and the police came at 11 am.

The retired AIG said a case of theft was yesterday registered against Karan and Geeta. Now phone numbers of Suresh, and his relative Kishan, who supplies Nepalese servants, have been switched off. “Although our old servant is trustworthy but his role and connivance with the accused couple cannot be ruled out,” asserted Dhillon.