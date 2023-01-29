Service lane near LIG flats on 200 Feet Road in Ludhiana turns a garbage dump

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 28

A service lane on 200 Feet Road near LIG flats in Urban Estate Dugri is turning into an open garbage dump as the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has failed to take the necessary action in this regard. Now, it has become difficult for pedestrians and commuters to pass through the stretch as garbage has been dumped on both sides of the service lane.

Footpaths too in poor condition Some people have been dumping waste on the service lane for a long period, but no steps are being taken by the department concerned to curb this practice. Notably, the main 200 Feet Road has already become a nightmare for commuters due to huge potholes. The residents also complain of poor condition of footpaths. — Passers-by

Passers-by allege that some people have been dumping waste on the stretch for a long period, but no steps are being taken by the department concerned to curb this unwanted practice. Notably, the main 200 Feet Road has already become a nightmare for commuters due to huge potholes. The residents also complain of poor condition of footpaths.

Waste also being dumped near flower chowk Waste is also being dumped in the open near Flower Chowk on 200 Feet Road. The residents demand that GLADA must carry out a drive to improve sanitary conditions.

A morning walker, Satinder Singh said a huge amount of waste has been dumped along the boundary wall of residential flats on the stretch. “It is difficult to pass through the stretch due to the foul smell emanating from the waste dumped on both sides of the service lane. It seems that the footpaths on 200 Feet Road have also not been cleaned for a long time.” he said.

“The authorities concerned must take necessary measures to ensure cleanliness in the area. Also, the required action should be taken against the violators who have been dumping the waste there,” he said.

A resident of Dugri said, “I often come to this side for a morning walk, but I avoid passing this service lane. Solid waste is being dumped on the sides of around 150 m long stretch. Violators should be stopped from dumping waste here in future. Warning boards must be installed there. Besides, GLADA should ensure re-carpeting of 200 Feet Road and the service lanes at the earliest.”

The waste is also being dumped in the open near Flower Chowk on 200 Feet Road. The residents demand that GLADA must carry out a drive to improve sanitary conditions.

Sandeep Kumar, Executive Engineer (Public Health), GLADA, said a machine would be deployed to get the service lane stretch cleaned.