Service lane work hangs fire, commuters suffer in Ludhiana

PWD blamed for delaying construction under southern bypass project

Work to construct service lane under the southern bypass project along Sidhwan Canal under way in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 29

As the service lane construction work along Sidhwan Canal near Guru Nanak Colony is lying incomplete for years, commuters are forced to pass through the wrong side by putting their lives at risk.

The service lane from the railway level crossing (Ludhiana-Dhuri railway line) towards Gill Road was to be constructed under the southern bypass project. The railway-level crossing was closed after the construction of the ROB. But, the PWD failed to get the service lane constructed to date.

The residents said iron rods and other materials, which were to be used for construction work, are getting rusted at the project site. A senior citizen Manjit Singh said his house in Guru Nanak Colony is located on the left side of the stretch from Gill Road towards the closed railway level crossing. “By using the stretch, I can reach my house from Gill Road easily. But, if I have to commute towards Gill Road from the house, I will have to drive my car on the wrong side on the same stretch. As I don’t want to drive through the wrong side, I often avoid using my car. Moreover, a number of road mishaps have taken place due to wrong-side driving,” he said.

Manjit Singh said, “If the service lane from the closed railway level crossing towards Gill Road, along Sidhwan Canal, is constructed and a safe passage is made beneath the ROB, the people of our area will heave a sigh of relief. Moreover, there is a dire need to install streetlights too. We want the state government must take necessary and immediate steps to get the service lane constructed to ensure the safety of the commuters,” he said.

A shopkeeper said, “The service lane construction work was stalled due to unknown reasons. The construction material is lying under the ROB for a long time. The pillars were also constructed inside the canal for the construction of the service lane. Hundreds of people are forced to suffer due to delays in the project work. The government is requested to pay the attention to get the service lane construction work completed at the earliest.”

According to the sources, the construction work of the service lane was stalled amid a shortage of funds in the past. The PWD executive engineer, Davinderpal Singh, said he will look into the matter and take the necessary steps. He, however, said the department has got the approval from the government for funds to be used in southern bypass project.

