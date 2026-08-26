Services at 70 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana suspended amid workers’ strike

Healthcare services were suspended at several Aam Aadmi Clinics on Tuesday as doctors, pharmacists and clinic assistants went on an indefinite strike on the call given by the Sanjha Front Aam Aadmi Clinic, Punjab. Out of 131 clinics in Ludhiana, operations at 70 clinics remained suspended.

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Union leaders said they were pressing staff from other clinics to join the agitation, aiming for a complete shutdown. The employees, accompanied by members of the CHO and NRHM unions, staged a dharna outside the Civil Surgeon’s office from 10 am to 2 pm. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria.

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Union leaders recalled that during the earlier strike on July 27, a meeting with government and Health Department officials had resulted in agreement on three key demands, including job security for employees, ending the current empanelment system and bringing staff under DHS contracts. The workers were also promised enhanced incentives and provision of medical leave along with casual leave.

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Despite assurances, no official notification has been issued so far and the department has not clarified the status or timeline for implementation, said leaders. Front district president Manmohan Sharma said the strike would continue until the promised letter was released. He urged staff from other clinics to join the agitation, calling it a “collective fight for collective demands”.