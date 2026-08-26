DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Services at 70 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana suspended amid workers’ strike

Services at 70 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana suspended amid workers’ strike

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Clinic employees stage a dharna outside the Civil Surgeon’s office in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Healthcare services were suspended at several Aam Aadmi Clinics on Tuesday as doctors, pharmacists and clinic assistants went on an indefinite strike on the call given by the Sanjha Front Aam Aadmi Clinic, Punjab. Out of 131 clinics in Ludhiana, operations at 70 clinics remained suspended.

Advertisement

Union leaders said they were pressing staff from other clinics to join the agitation, aiming for a complete shutdown. The employees, accompanied by members of the CHO and NRHM unions, staged a dharna outside the Civil Surgeon’s office from 10 am to 2 pm. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria.

Advertisement

Union leaders recalled that during the earlier strike on July 27, a meeting with government and Health Department officials had resulted in agreement on three key demands, including job security for employees, ending the current empanelment system and bringing staff under DHS contracts. The workers were also promised enhanced incentives and provision of medical leave along with casual leave.

Advertisement

Despite assurances, no official notification has been issued so far and the department has not clarified the status or timeline for implementation, said leaders. Front district president Manmohan Sharma said the strike would continue until the promised letter was released. He urged staff from other clinics to join the agitation, calling it a “collective fight for collective demands”.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts