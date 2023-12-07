Services men, Kerala women in basketball national quaterfinals

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 6

Kerala, last year’s runners-up in the women section finished as group B toppers and Services in the men’s category, continued their winning spree to assure themselves quarterfinal berths on the fourth day of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Wednesday.

Kerala women trounced hosts Punjab 75-33 and finished their group engagements to top it while defending champions Indian Railways scored an emphatic (124-61) win over Chhattisgarh to cement their place in the knock-out stage.

In the men section, Services faced a stiff challenge from Madhya Pradesh whom they eventually managed to overpower 85-76. Rishab Mathur (17), Sahil (16) and Nikhil Kumar (16) were the main contributors for the winning side while for MP, Surya Partap Singh and Shreyanshish Raj Singh scored 24 and 17 points, respectively.

In another match in the men’s section, Karnataka defeated Assam 114-87 in which Manoj MB, Abhishek and Anil BK sank in 20, 18 and 14 points, respectively to help their side romp home victorious.

In the women’s category, Uttar Pradesh outclassed Maharashtra 78-66 with Shruti Yadav chipping in with as many as 37 points.

In other matches (men), Kerla beat Gujrat 97-71, Jharkhand beat Tripura 80-66, Services beat Rajasthan 72-42, Goa beat Mizoram 66-56 and Bihar beat Puducherry 63-30 while in the women section, Tamil Nadu beat West Bengal 82-38.

Dr Sardara Singh Johal, Padma Bhushan and Dr Sandeep Puri, principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital were guests of honour on Wednesday.

#Kerala