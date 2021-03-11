Session dwells on energy efficiency measures

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures, with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” here today.

The programme was organised in association with the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, in his opening remarks said, “Today, increased greenhouse gas emissions is a result of India’s more energy consumption. The country’s future dependence on fuels to serve its energy security have raised serious environmental concerns. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any industry having carbon emissions. This is the high time for industrial fraternity especially exporters to adopt the energy efficiency measures.”

Rajeev Jain, general secretary, FICO, explained how the existing electrical infrastructure of industries gets obsolete and inefficient while consuming higher amount of energy.

He further said how energy audits and certain changes in electrical could save huge amount of the industry as well as energy sources. He emphasised that making an industry energy efficient would also help in increasing profits.