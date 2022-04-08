Session dwells on life-saving methods

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised an interactive session on “Life-saving methods,” including BLS (Basic life support), in collaboration with SPS Hospital, at the Police Lines, today.

The session focussed on imparting training about life-saving methods for saving local citizens and workers in the industrial sector. Besides the session, a medical health check-up camp was organized for police officials.

Ashwin Nagpal, chairman, CII, Ludhiana Zone, and Haveli Ram Bansi Lal said, “Being an industrial town with large migrant population, Ludhiana has its own set of challenges and to overcome those, the Police Department is the stakeholder. Our objective of organising today’s interaction is primarily to provide training to policemen regarding life-saving methods, which they can use during an emergency while dealing with the public.”

Rishi Pahwa, vice-chairman, CII, Ludhiana Zone, said, “The Police Department is face of the district. Whenever any emergency arises, they are the one who stands for the needy round the clock.”

Fateh Singh Brar, ACP, Headquarters, Ludhiana, said, “The police are always ready to serve industry and society whenever they are called upon.”