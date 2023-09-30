Session held on geospatial tech in agriculture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

A two-week training programme on ‘Geospatial Technologies for Agriculture and Life Sciences’ is being organised at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, from September 27 to October 10. Scientists from different universities of Punjab and Haryana participated in the training programme.

Dr Brijendra Pateriya, Director, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), welcomed the visiting experts and shared thoughts on geospatial technology.

The training programme is being coordinated by Shashikant Sahoo, senior scientist, PRSC. Scientists will deliver lectures on various topics during the training programme.

