Session on criminal justice system

Ludhiana, September 10
Panjab University Regional Centre organised a discussion session to commemorate Shikshak Parv here today.
In this event, not only remission policies in Indian criminal justice system were referred, but also there was a critical discussion on Bilkis Bano case. Dr Nisha Jindal explained to students various aspects of this case. The session was attended by BALLB and LLB students.
The event was held under the guidance of Prof (Dr) Aman A Cheema, Director, PURC.
