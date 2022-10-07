Session on financial markets

Ludhiana, October 6
A special seminar was today organised on the subject ‘Market opportunities and winning strategies’ in which experts from share markets took part. They shed light on the precautions needed to prevent cyber criminals from stealing invested money.
Fund manager Amit Gupta, who has more than two decades of experience in equity commodities and currency, shared his knowledge about the current market scenario.
Sourabh Goyal, one of the organisers of the seminar, said the event was attended by the top industrialists of Ludhiana. Some doctors from the Indian Medical Association attended as well.
“The response from the audience was really interesting. We have never before seen a two-way communication event on financial markets in Ludhaina,” he added.
Experts also shared tips on save investments like stocks from cyber criminals.
Interestingly, young investors who invest in stocks and various schemes also took part in the event.
