Session on 'professional' learning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A two-day annual ‘Partap International Professional Development Association (IPDA) International Conference-2023’ was organised by Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, in collaboration with IPDA UK on the theme ‘Professional learning in multidimensional and multicultural educational context’. Dr Zora Singh, chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, Gobindgarh, was the chief guest on the first day of the conference. On the second day, the first speaker of the day was Laura Sara Agrati, an associate professor from Italy. She discussed about the hyper-complex class room scenario and the skills required for teachers to manage.

Interactive session

An interactive session with Padma Bhushan awardee Dr SS Johl, a prominent agriculture economist and former chancellor, Central University Punjab, was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College by the PG Department of Economics. Dr Johl spoke about Punjab’s agriculture, rural development and other challenging issues in the state and Indian economy. On the occasion, Dr Vijay Asdhir former, Director, KIMT (Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology), and Prof Gurnoor Singh were present as guests of honour. College principal Dr Mohd Saleem expressed his acknowledgement for the significant contributions made by Dr Johl in the field of education, society and economy.