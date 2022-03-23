Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 22

The vaccination against Covid in the age group 12-14 years is going on a slow pace in the district, as a result the Health Department has increased the session sites for the inculcation of the group.

The vaccination for the age group was started on March 16 and till now 2,749 children have been vaccinated so far. There are approximately 1.45 lakh children in this age group.

Earlier there were only five session sites but now the sites have been increased. Today there were 58 sites. In addition to these, vaccination is also being done at private hospitals.

“Today the number of vaccination session sites were more and as a result the number of kids who got themselves vaccinated has also increased considerably. Today 1,643 children got vaccinated at 58 session sites and a total of 2,749 have been vaccinated till now in the district,” said Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh.

“Major challenge before us in case of vaccination of the 12-14 year age group is that each vial of Corbevax has 20 doses and we want minimum wastage as well. At least 15-16 kids are required at a time to open the vial so that it does not get wasted. From today we have increased the session sites and we are hopeful of a positive response,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Dr SP Singh said whenever something new is started there is little apprehension and reluctance in the minds of people.

“We have approached the school authorities for creating awareness among the students regarding vaccination but since examinations are going on in most of the schools, so we are waiting for them to get over. Since children spend most of the time in school, so it plays an important role in their life and we will be taking the help of the school authorities to create awareness among the students,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Chetna Garg, mother of a 13-year-old boy, said she will get her son vaccinated but at present she is waiting for the response to the jab. “Since it is a new vaccine, so I am little apprehensive and will get him vaccinated after seeing the response,” she said.