Set up more cracker shops: Association to govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

The Ludhiana Wholesale Fireworks Association has penned a letter to the Punjab Government, urging it to grant permission for more wholesale and retail firecracker shops to be set up during the festival season, in view of a surge in the city’s population. Signed by association members Ashok Thapar, Pradeep Gupta and Vishal Sharma, the letter requests the CM to direct the district administration to keep in mind the increased demand of firecrackers owing to the growth in the city’s population.

The association members said they believe that a significant number of licence applications have been submitted, but their request to expand the number of licences has not been fulfilled.

The association members contended that local authorities have persistently adhered to the 2017 pattern, disregarding their repeated appeals to augment the number of shops. They also demanded that the district administration ensure the proper implementation of the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s 2022 order concerning the sale of fireworks.

Association member Ashok Thapar said, “The population in Ludhiana has experienced significant growth in the past six years. Consequently, we are requesting a sufficient number of licences to be granted for the sale of fireworks.”

The association members further alleged that local officials collect a Rs 500 application fee, a Rs 1,000 Suwidha Centre fee, and a Rs 200 draft fee (now also payable in cash) for licence applications, but do not issue licences in proportion to the number of applications received. They also called for transparent scrutiny of applications, citing that due to a surge in applications from traders outside Ludhiana, local traders have incurred losses in recent years.

An official from the Police Department said that they have yet to tally the total number of applications received thus far.