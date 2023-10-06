'Set up separate agri-engineering units to boost farmers' income'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

The Punjab Chapter of Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers organised an interactive talk on the “Widening Scope of Agricultural Engineers for Sustaining the Agriculture” at PAU.

The talk was delivered by Dr SN Jha, president, Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers and Deputy Director General (Agricultural Engineering), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Dr Jha is a world renowned scientist, who has been bestowed with several awards and recognitions, including Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award.

During interactive session, Dr Jha stressed upon the need for the formation of the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering at the block-level in every state to reduce losses and boost farmers’ income.

