Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 30

The inconsolable kin of the deceased migrant families could not believe the incident which snuffed out the lives of 11 persons, including three children and an unidentified person, within a few minutes allegedly after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a sewer on the Sua road in Giaspura here on Sunday morning.

Environmentalist Colonel Gill raises concern again Meanwhile, environmentalist Col JS Gill suggests that it was time to issue an order for a detailed sewerage outlet chemical audit. He had already been raising the issue for the past some time. The audit is a must to avoid deaths due to such incidents.

Notably in Giaspura several migrants from Bihar, UP and other places have set up their businesses.

Ambu Yadav, cousin of Dr Kavilash (40), who along with his wife Varsha (35) died in the tragedy, told The Tribune that “My cousin, a native of Bihar, had been settled in Ludhiana for the past over two decades. Initially when he moved to Ludhiana, he faced hardships for years. For the past around 10 years, Kavilash had set up his own clinic, ‘Aarti Clinic’, and also built his own house in Giaspura. His children Kalpana (16), Abhay (13) and Aryan (10), who also died in the mishap, were studying in reputed schools. The tragedy has finished everything for them in minutes.”

Kavilash’s parents live in Bihar. He and his family had plans to visit Bihar to meet his parents this week but unfortunately God had decided something else for them.

Ashwani Kumar, cousin of deceased Navneet Kumar (39), who also died along with his wife Neetu Devi (37) in the incident, said Navneet, a native of Bihar, had achieved huge success in the industrial hub as he was working as an accountant in reputed firm Aarti Steels and he had plans to set up his own accounting firm. His brother Nitin Kumar (40), an employee of Tata company in Bikaner, had yesterday came to meet him but unfortunately he too met with the tragedy and was undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

On May 9, the couple had to visit their native place in Bihar to attend a marriage function of their relative and they were preparing for the same, reveals inconsolable Ashwani.

Sourav Goyal (35), a native of Aligarh, UP, who owned Goyal Karyana Store, also died along with his wife Preety (31) and mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) in the tragedy.

“The family of Sourav Goyal has been running a good grocery and milk product store for the past over 20 years. They used to open their store at 4 am daily.

Gaurav (deceased Sourav’s brother) was inside the house when he heard the cries of other family members but when he came to enquire, he saw them lying dead. He too inhaled the toxic gas and became unconscious on the road,” claims an eyewitness and a friend of Sourav (35).

Eyewitnesses said some victims who were alive were crying for help.