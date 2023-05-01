 Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds : The Tribune India

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Death of eleven persons after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 30

The inconsolable kin of the deceased migrant families could not believe the incident which snuffed out the lives of 11 persons, including three children and an unidentified person, within a few minutes allegedly after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a sewer on the Sua road in Giaspura here on Sunday morning.

Wailing kin of five deceased of a family.

Environmentalist Colonel Gill raises concern again

Meanwhile, environmentalist Col JS Gill suggests that it was time to issue an order for a detailed sewerage outlet chemical audit. He had already been raising the issue for the past some time. The audit is a must to avoid deaths due to such incidents.

Notably in Giaspura several migrants from Bihar, UP and other places have set up their businesses.

Ambu Yadav, cousin of Dr Kavilash (40), who along with his wife Varsha (35) died in the tragedy, told The Tribune that “My cousin, a native of Bihar, had been settled in Ludhiana for the past over two decades. Initially when he moved to Ludhiana, he faced hardships for years. For the past around 10 years, Kavilash had set up his own clinic, ‘Aarti Clinic’, and also built his own house in Giaspura. His children Kalpana (16), Abhay (13) and Aryan (10), who also died in the mishap, were studying in reputed schools. The tragedy has finished everything for them in minutes.”

Police at the scene where the tragedy occurred on Sua road in Giaspura on Sunday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Kavilash’s parents live in Bihar. He and his family had plans to visit Bihar to meet his parents this week but unfortunately God had decided something else for them.

Ashwani Kumar, cousin of deceased Navneet Kumar (39), who also died along with his wife Neetu Devi (37) in the incident, said Navneet, a native of Bihar, had achieved huge success in the industrial hub as he was working as an accountant in reputed firm Aarti Steels and he had plans to set up his own accounting firm. His brother Nitin Kumar (40), an employee of Tata company in Bikaner, had yesterday came to meet him but unfortunately he too met with the tragedy and was undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

On May 9, the couple had to visit their native place in Bihar to attend a marriage function of their relative and they were preparing for the same, reveals inconsolable Ashwani.

Sourav Goyal (35), a native of Aligarh, UP, who owned Goyal Karyana Store, also died along with his wife Preety (31) and mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) in the tragedy.

“The family of Sourav Goyal has been running a good grocery and milk product store for the past over 20 years. They used to open their store at 4 am daily.

Gaurav (deceased Sourav’s brother) was inside the house when he heard the cries of other family members but when he came to enquire, he saw them lying dead. He too inhaled the toxic gas and became unconscious on the road,” claims an eyewitness and a friend of Sourav (35).

Sourav (35) was a native of Aligarh, UP, who owned Goyal Karyana Store, also died along with his wife Preety (31) and mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) in the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said some victims who were alive were crying for help.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

4
Himachal

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

5
Nation

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

6
Himachal

Shimla traffic: Short halts at entry points to decongest city during tourist season

7
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

8
Nation

Air India pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

9
Business

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

10
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8

The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN

BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...

Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Mum on Adani, China, it's 'maun ki baat': Cong

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Set poll record, Karamjit Kaur exhorts women

42K certificates sent via SMS

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

Khanna police complex walls painted with social messages

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister