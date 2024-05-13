Seven booked for beating up woman, brother-in-law

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday registered a case against seven persons for attacking a woman and her brother-in-law by barging into their house.

The suspects have been identified as Anjali Devi, her daughter Arpita, residents of Mandi Mullanpur, Mohan Lal, the unidentified son of Mohan, Monika, Diksha and Kiran Bala.

The complainant, Asha Devi, a resident of Mandi Mullanpur, said on April 27, her husband Sanjay Kumar had gone to the market to buy some household items. Her children, brother-in-law Sunil Kumar and his wife Anjali Devi and their daughter Arpita were present in the house. Later, Anjali’s uncle and his son barged into the house and they along with Anjali and her daughter Arpita started beating her up. They even thrashed her brother-in-law Sunil. Later, Anjali’s kin Monika, Diksha and Kiran also reached the place and attacked the duo.

The complainant said afterwards, the suspects broke open the almirah and stole Rs 20,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments. They even snatched her mobile phone. The entire incident got captured in CCTV cameras and she would give the footage to the police for investigation.

She revealed that later, her husband reached home and took the woman and her brother-in-law to a hospital for treatment. They could not lodged a complaint on the day of assault due to the ongoing medical treatment. On Saturday, they submitted a complaint, following which the police registered a case against the assailants.

