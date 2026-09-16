Seven booked for duping Ludhiana man of Rs 1 crore

The Sahnewal police have booked seven persons for allegedly duping a resident of Sherpur Kalan in Focal Point, Ludhiana, of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of selling a land.

Mandeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan had lodged a complaint on August 13 that Mohan Singh, Sikandar Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Randhir Singh, Jagtaar Singh, Pargat Singh and Sarabjit Singh, all residents of Umaidpur village, entered into a criminal conspiracy to dupe him. As per the complainant, the alleged suspects struck an agreement to sell a land in Umaidpur and fraudulently took Rs 1 crore as earnest money from him.

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The Sahnewal police have registered a case post-inquiry against the suspects. “Further probe is underway,” said investigating officer Navdeep Singh.