Seven booked for thrashing couple, outraging woman’s modesty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The Samrala police yesterday registered a case against seven persons who attacked a couple and also outraged the modesty of the woman.

The suspects have been identified as Malkit Singh, Premvir, Chana Panch

and two sons and two grandsons of the key suspect Malkit Singh, all residents of Samrala.

The complainant, Jagtar Singh, who is also a resident of Samrala, told the police that on May 15, he was standing at the Utala bus stand in Samrala where Malkit rammed his rickshaw into his legs. Instead of saying sorry, he started abusing him.

Later in the evening, the suspects cornered him and his wife and thrashed them. The suspects also outraged the modesty of the woman as they manhandled her. Yesterday, he lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Surajdin said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the case and raids were on to nab the suspects.

