Seven booked in 3 snatching cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

The police registered three incidents of snatching on Sunday.

In the first case, the police booked two persons for their alleged involvement in a snatching case. A resident of Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Ludhiana, Rajinder Singh, had complained to the police that two miscreants riding a scooter had flashed a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his mobile and purse containing his Aadhaar card, Rs 1,500 in cash and other items on January 31. The police have arrested one person in the case so far and recovered a mobile phone from him. A case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Haibowal police station.

Jaspal Singh of CRPF Colony, Dugri, told the Sarabha Nagar police that he drives a commercial vehicle and when he, along with another person, was returning from Ferozepur on the night of January 16, three miscreants riding a motorcycle stopped his vehicle near Baddowal and started making allegations of hitting their motorcycle. When Jaspal denied the allegations, they started beating him. Later, the suspects stopped his vehicle again by flashing a sharp-edged weapon near a mall on Ferozepur Road here and took away five electronics items from his vehicle, he alleged. On Sunday, a case under Sections 323, 34, 379-B and 506 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified suspects.

In another case, Deepak Malik, a resident of Iqbal Nagar on Tibba Road, complained to the police that two miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone, which was held by his son, on Tibba Road on February 4. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified suspect at the Tibba Road police station.