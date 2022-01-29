Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

As many as 467 persons tested positive for Covid while seven lost their lives due to the virus today. Those who lost their lives today belong to Jagraon, Lalori Kalan village, Batan Singh Nagar, Jamalpur, Bhamian Road area, Jassowal village and Salem Tabri.

A total of 1,07,119 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,206 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate of Covid patients rose to 93.76 per cent on Friday. Today, there were 4,480 active cases in the district and 4,250 were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 379 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 230 belong to Ludhiana district while 149 are from other districts. Today, 29 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, 31,59,353 samples have been taken, of which 30,38,224 were found negative.

Samples of 6,478 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.