Seven drug runners land in police net

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

The police arrested as many as seven drug traffickers from various locations in the city on Wednesday and made seizures of a huge quantity of habit-forming drugs and intoxicating substances from them.

Three persons, identified as Amit Puri, a resident of Satjot Nagar on Dhandra Road, Chunmun Gupta, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh Nagar and Gurpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Issewal village, were nabbed from Saggu Chowk on Wednesday and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said 41 gram of opium, 10 gram of heroin, drug money amounting to Rs 76,000 and a Maruti Swift car were seized from the suspects.

Another drug-runner, identified as Gurmeet Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of New Hargobind Nagar, was nabbed from Upkar Nagar Puli yesterday with 48.35 gram of heroin in his possession. The suspect was booked under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two other drug traffickers, Shubham Vij, a resident of Bharat Nagar, and Gurpreet Singh a resident of Lehri Nagar, Mundian Khurd, were arrested in two separate raids on Wednesday. A seizure of 15 gram of heroin was made from Shubham, whereas 20 gm of heroin and a Jupiter scooter were seized from Gurpreet. The suspects were booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police nabbed yet another suspect identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Chaunta village with 60 gram of intoxicating powder in his possession from Ratangarh Road, Koomkalan. The suspect was booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.