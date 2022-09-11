Seven fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, seven persons tested positive for Covid in the district while no loss of life was reported due to the virus on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,448 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 51 active cases, of which 49 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while rest of the patients are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.30 per cent.

Till date, 39,34,037 samples have been taken, of which 38,05,318 were found negative.

On Saturday, samples of 2,556 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.