Seven held with stolen goods, valuables, cash worth Rs 7 lakh

Jagraon, June 19
The Ludhiana (Rural) Police claimed to have busted a gang of miscreants that had been involved in stealing valuables and cash from houses in various localities of Ludhiana district. A majority of thefts were committed at residences that had remained locked due to the preoccupied schedule of their owners.
Jewellery, valuables and cash worth around Rs 7 lakh were recovered from the possession of seven members of the gang arrested by the police from different places. The seized materials included 70 gm of gold ornaments, 750 gm of silver, 10 wrist watches, one motorcycle and Rs 50,800 in cash.
The accused were identified as Vicky of Bhawanigarh Road, Samana, Vicky of Sangrur road, Rajan of Panj Peer locality, Karan of Ward 13 in Dirba, Mithu, Makhan Ram and Sajan Singh (all three of Samana Mandi).
Besides being booked under six recent cases under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at Sudhar, Jodhan, Sidhwan Bet and Sadar Jagraon police stations, some of the accused were also booked under various sections at VARIOUS police stations.
SSP Navneet Bains said police teams led by DSP Daljit Singh and CIA in-charge Hira Singh, succeeded in nabbing the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...