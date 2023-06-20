Seven held with stolen goods, valuables, cash worth Rs 7 lakh

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, June 19

The Ludhiana (Rural) Police claimed to have busted a gang of miscreants that had been involved in stealing valuables and cash from houses in various localities of Ludhiana district. A majority of thefts were committed at residences that had remained locked due to the preoccupied schedule of their owners.

Jewellery, valuables and cash worth around Rs 7 lakh were recovered from the possession of seven members of the gang arrested by the police from different places. The seized materials included 70 gm of gold ornaments, 750 gm of silver, 10 wrist watches, one motorcycle and Rs 50,800 in cash.

The accused were identified as Vicky of Bhawanigarh Road, Samana, Vicky of Sangrur road, Rajan of Panj Peer locality, Karan of Ward 13 in Dirba, Mithu, Makhan Ram and Sajan Singh (all three of Samana Mandi).

Besides being booked under six recent cases under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at Sudhar, Jodhan, Sidhwan Bet and Sadar Jagraon police stations, some of the accused were also booked under various sections at VARIOUS police stations.

SSP Navneet Bains said police teams led by DSP Daljit Singh and CIA in-charge Hira Singh, succeeded in nabbing the accused.