Seven jail inmates booked for clash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

The city police yesterday registered a case against seven inmates after they indulged in a clash inside the Central Jail over old enmity. The inmates even tried to manhandle jail officials when the latter intervened in the matter.

The accused from one group were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Sourav, Shivam, Jagtar Singh while Krishan Sahni, Bharat Chauhan and Raj belonged to the other group.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh said on March 23, two groups of inmates were fighting outside the jail hospital. Officials after hearing some noise, went to calm down the inmates.

“When the officials were trying to control the situation, the inmates also attempted to manhandle the former. The jail staff managed to control them and sent two injured inmates to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, he said.