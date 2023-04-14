Seven mobiles seized from jail inmates

Ludhiana, April 13
Officials of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, carried out a checking in the jail which led to the seizure of seven cell phones from jail inmates.
Harbans Singh, Assistant Superintendent (jail), said on April 10 he, along with the team, conducted a checking during which three mobile phones were seized from three jail inmates, Bobby, Puneet Garg and Saravuch Singh. The trio had kept the cell phones in their belongings.
A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates on Wednesday and further probe was launched to inquire about the source which facilitated the delivery of the phones to the inmates in the jail.
The Assistant Superintendent said on April 11, he again conducted a checking and seized four mobile phones from inmates Satinder Kumar, Butta Singh, Sumit and Sonu Gupta.
He said after registering a case under the Prisons Act against them, further questioning would be done to inquire when and how they got the banned items inside the jail.
